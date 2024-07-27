Werder Bremen duo make Sheffield Wednesday admission after Owls fightback

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two key figures at Werder Bremen admitted that Sheffield Wednesday’s improvement in the second half of their friendly changed the game.

Wednesday played 27 different players in their 2-2 draw with the German Bundesliga outfit on Friday, with Danny Röhl changing the shape of his side as well as the playing personnel after the first hour. Two of those changes for the second 60 were Anthony Musaba and Djeidi Gassama - and it was the young wingers who ended up getting the goals that got the Owls level.

Ole Werner, the manager of Werder, thought that the result was a fair one in the end, insisting that he wasn’t too disheartened with how the visitors managed to turn the game around after the halfway mark.

"We wanted to be one step ahead physically and in our processes,” he said after the game. “And we were overall. The result is OK, because we were better in the first 60 minutes and Sheffield Wednesday were better in the second half. For us, the third week of preparation, which is coming to an end, is about making the physical development that will give us a foundation for the whole season.

“The content that we want to see was clearer than in the last game. Nevertheless, there are things that need to be improved and that we will work on in the next few weeks."

Meanwhile, their Head of Professional Football, Peter Niemeyer, said, "It was an intense game in both halves in which we tried to get into our routines. We managed that better in the first half than in the second. The opponent then changed things around a bit, put us under pressure earlier and we didn't get out of that pressure as well.

“We have to find better solutions, but I'm confident that we will succeed. Winning is better for the general mood, but we should approach the game more deeply than just judging it by the result."