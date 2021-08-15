Paul Warne: Rotherham United boss 'proud' despite last-minute defeat

The Millers did not make complete first-half domination count and then hit the woodwork after the break at the DW Stadium and it looked like they would have to settle for a point.

But then an age-old problem of poor game management – so costly in the club's drop to League One last season - reared its head again at the death.

Substitute Hakeem Odoffin gave a needless free-kick away in a dangerous position in the fifth minute of injury time, Max Power whipped in a dangerous ball and Will Keane, starting from what looked like an offside position, headed home.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne.

From two points dropped to a defeat in the blink of an eye.

“We gave a needless free-kick away in the last minute in a dangerous area,” Warne said.

“I thought it was still offside truth be told, but you don't get those slight decisions away from home.

“I thought our performance was really good, I would come out and say if I didn't think we were good.

“I was really proud of the performance, they were well organised, Wigan found it difficult they kept trying to play it long and separate our centre-halves down the side and I felt we dealt with it quite well.

“They were some amazing performances today but I come out after a 1-0 defeat and it feels different.

“I take a lot of heart from the performance but you have to score when you're on top and today we didn't.”

Mickel Miller fired an early chance wide, before Latics goalkeeper Ben Amos made a fine save to deny Chiedozie Ogbene and Jamie Lindsay fired over the bar with the chance of the day.

The second half was more even but the Millers came closest when Dan Barlaser headed against the woodwork.

Perhaps it was predictable what was to come.

“I always try and go for a win, but their goal didn't come from being too open or gung-ho, it just came from the fact it is a percentage ball and they won the free-kick,” Warne added.

“I don't have any regrets. What was disappointing in the final five minutes is there was just too many free-kicks and corners, we didn't clear it as well as we should have, maybe that is early season-itis,