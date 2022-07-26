Paul Warne makes big admission about Rotherham United future

Millers chairman Tony Stewart has been open to extending Warne’s current deal in the wake of winning a promotion and cup double last season.

Warne has one year left, but is prioritising other things before thinking of his own future.

Rotherham United boss Paul Warne is in no rush to sign a new contract

Asked whether he is close to signing a new deal, Warne replied: “No, I'm not. The chairman spoke to me a few times about it in pre-season and I said let's just get pre-season out of the way and get a squad together and see how we start.

“What I don't want to do is sign a contract and put my family through hell. I want to be at a club - and I am at a club - that is positive.

“I want to just see how it goes, I have got a year left, I don’t believe I am going anywhere.

“I just want to sort out the squad and then I'll have a coffee with the chairman again.”

Whether Warne agrees to a new deal will be largely dependent on how the Millers fare this season as they try to finally end a yo-yo run that has seen them switch between the second and third tiers in each of the last seven years.

Warne has endured a “frustrating” summer of recruitment, missing out on several targets to clubs in lower divisions, but he has managed to bring in six players ahead of the new campaign, which begins on Saturday.

The boss wants another four in before the window shuts at the end of next month and is hopeful of getting one through the door before the match with Swansea.

“I'd like to think we would have a signing in before the weekend,” he said on BBC Radio Sheffield.