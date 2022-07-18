'Really close...' - Rotherham United transfer update after frustrating summer so far

The Millers’ recruitment attempts have gone into overdrive as they try to build a squad for the upcoming Championship campaign.

Boss Paul Warne has had to field academy players in each of the last three friendlies as he has been low on numbers.

He wants five new additions before the end of the season and two of them could come soon.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Paul Warne, manager of Rotherham United, is becoming frustrated in the transfer market (photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images).

“I feel we're really close to two and I'll find out soon,” he said.

"Trying to bring players in is never-ending. I have had setbacks in recruitment, I haven't intentionally dragged it out until the last two weeks before the season starts.

"We want new players in as soon as we can. We are one or two injuries away from a catastrophe.

"Obviously we've found it difficult this off-season to recruit the players we want to recruit," Warne said. "That's been evident in the last three games.

"I don't want to be bringing on 16- and 17-year-olds in a pre-season match. I'm not knocking them. It's good for them.

“I thought they did really well and the game didn't get a lot worse when the young uns came on.

"However, I would prefer to replace a pro with a pro and get minutes in their legs."

There was better news for the Millers on Monday as Shane Ferguson, Wes Harding, Jamie McCart and Tolaji Bola all returned to training after injuries.

Tom Eaves and Joshua Kayyode remain out and will miss the start of the season, but Cohen Bramall is a week away from a return to training.