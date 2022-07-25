Rotherham United in player transfer talks but process 'pretty slow'

The Millers are short on striking options less than a week out from the new season as Tom Eaves and Joshua Kayode are injured, leaving Georgie Kelly and Conor Washington as the only fit strikers.

Boss Paul Warne was due to speak to a loan target at the weekend, but his number two Richie Barker says a deal is not imminent.

"The conversation was planned for Sunday,” Barker said.

Rotherham United assistant manager Richie Barker

"I would be amazed if a move happens in the next few days. Things have been pretty slow with this.

"When you're talking about loans, you've got to get the player onside, the agent onside and the parent club on side, plus, obviously, it has to be the right deal for us.

"There are a lot of things that have to happen before the deal is made."

Warne, who says he wants another four signings by the time the transfer window shuts at the end of next month, knows he will not get them all in before the start of the season, but Barker is hopeful.

"I would hope so," he said. "Would I expect it? Hope and expectation are two different things.

"You're allowed to bring on five substitutes next season so in terms of strength in depth I would like someone in. Whether it will happen I'm not sure."

Meanwhile, the club have announced that two supporters have received a three-year banning order after they invaded the pitch in February’s League One game with Accrington.

The two men ran on the pitch and confronted Accrington’s Harry Pell before he was about to take a penalty, which was eventually saved.

The Millers said in a statement: “We were incredibly disappointed with the behaviour of the aforementioned individuals, who we absolutely believe do not represent the majority of our fan base.

“With this in mind, both have been handed three-year football banning orders and have also paid fines and a victim surcharge, as well as covering the costs associated with the legal proceedings.

“The club are disappointed to be having to issue a statement of this nature, but at the same time, want to make it explicitly clear that anti-social behaviour of any kind is not welcome at AESSEAL New York Stadium.