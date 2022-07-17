Rotherham United dealt injury blow ahead of new season

Boss Paul Warne has been severely hit by a lack of numbers with the Millers building up to their Championship return as injuries and a lack of signings have bitten.

Now Kayode is added to the list after the 22-year-old striker suffered a severe-looking hamstring injury after scoring in the 1-1 draw against the Stags.

Warne reckons he could be out for up to 10 weeks.

Paul Warne's frustrations at Rotherham United this summer have been added to by injury

"He's done his hamstring," manager Paul Warne confirmed. "He could be out for eight to 10 weeks.

"There's a difference between a tweak and a pull. If it's a grade-three pull it's a good couple of months.

"The loss of Josh is a sickening blow. He's going to be out for a long period of time.

"We're down to two fit strikers (Georgie Kelly and Conor Washington) in the building."

Warne has made six signings this summer but Tom Eaves, Cohen Bramall and Jamie McCart are among those injured.

The boss says he wants five more to complete his squad, but with the season kicking off in less than two weeks it will be a race against time to get them in and up to speed.

With the big kick-off against Swansea fast approaching Warne admits he is worried about his squad.

"I am concerned with the lack of numbers," said Warne.

"I've said after the last three pre-season games now.

“We need players. We not only need players, we need better players than what we've got.

“We don't need players to come in and support existing ones, we need them to replace them."