Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday have both enjoyed solid starts to the season so far.

United started their season with a defeat, but they are yet to lose in the since in the Championship.

Meanwhile in League One, Wednesday have also lost just once in the league, and they are already hanging around the promotion positions, albeit it is early in the season.

New signings could prove crucial for both sides' promotion hopes this season, and we could see more additions ahead of the deadline.

With that in mind, we have rounded up all the latest transfer news and rumours surrounding Bramall Lane and Hillsborough.

Berge interest

Liverpool are said to be weighing up a move for Blades star Sander Berge.

According to Sky Sports reporter Gary Weaver, Jurgen Klopp is a big fan of Berge's, and he could make a move before the deadline.

Liverpool are short in midfield, but Klopp has been reluctant to strengthen with further signings.

Berge would not necessarily be a cheap option, but he would still be cheaper than some of the very top level midfield options.

That could tempt Liverpool, and it's no secret that the Norwegian is good enough to play at the top.

Despite that, he has not attracted too many suitors, with Arsenal previously linked.

Willis talks

Wednesday are continuing discussions with Hull City over the possible signing of Mallik Willis.

Darren Moore is determined to get his man this summer, and The Star understands negotiations are still ongoing at this point.

Progress has been made on the deal, but things are progressing slowly at this point.

Willis was not in Hull's squad for their heavy defeat to West Brom on Saturday, and he does not appear to be part of their plans.