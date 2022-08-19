Sheffield Wednesday’s Mallik Wilks pursuit alive and kicking as Owls aim to swoop in
Sheffield Wednesday’s pursuit of Hull City’s Mallik Wilks is still very much alive and kicking, with Darren Moore still eager to get his man.
The Star understands that negotiations remain ongoing regarding a potential move to Hillsborough for the attacker, with progress – albeit slowly – thought to be being made on the deal.
It’s a saga that has dragged on for months now after Wednesday’s interest in the 23-year-old first emerged, and though at one stage it looked as though it was almost a done deal, he has since gone on to play for the Tigers after they made it clear that the Owls needed to up the ante with regards to their offer.
Wilks and Wednesday are already believed to have agreed personal terms on principle on a deal at Hillsborough should the two teams finally agree terms, but it still remains to be seen whether or not that will happen.
It’s understood that the Owls remain quietly confident that they could still get the move over the line before the window comes to a close at the end of the month, and it will be interesting to see whether he makes Hull’s bench this weekend when they face West Bromwich Albion.
He made his first Championship appearance since February when he came off the bench in the 1-1 draw with Burnley recently, and as things stand he does appear to be in Shota Arveladze’s immediate plans – even if only as a fringe player to come off the bench.
The player himself is thought to be on the hunt for a new challenge after falling down the pecking order in East Yorkshire.