George Byers scored Sheffield Wednesday's opener against Bolton Wanderers.

The Owls are desperate to return to winning ways after their midweek defeat at the hands of Peterborough United, however face a stern task against a Bolton side that are unbeaten at home since back in March and will have a bumper crowd at the University of Bolton Stadium to cheer them on.

Darren Moore has the likes of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass back available for his starting XI if he so wishes, and Jack Hunt could also make his return to the squad, however the game does come too soon for Michael Smith as the forward finishes off his rehabilitation at Middlewood Road.

