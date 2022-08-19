Sheffield Wednesday updates: Watch two lovely goals from George Byers and Liam Palmer
It’s matchday for Sheffield Wednesday once again as they take on Bolton Wanderers this afternoon.
The Owls are desperate to return to winning ways after their midweek defeat at the hands of Peterborough United, however face a stern task against a Bolton side that are unbeaten at home since back in March and will have a bumper crowd at the University of Bolton Stadium to cheer them on.
Darren Moore has the likes of Barry Bannan and Josh Windass back available for his starting XI if he so wishes, and Jack Hunt could also make his return to the squad, however the game does come too soon for Michael Smith as the forward finishes off his rehabilitation at Middlewood Road.
We’ll be here with you to bring you all the updates from Greater Manchester as they happen, so make sure you stay tuned right here on our dedicated Wednesday blog.
Bolton Wanderers v Sheffield Wednesday - Live updates, goal highlights and more
Last updated: Saturday, 20 August, 2022, 16:54
- The Owls face Bolton this afternoon at 3pm
- The hosts haven’t lost at home since March
- A bumper crowd of over 21,000 is expected
All over!
The end of a lovely day out in Bolton... Two goals, a clean sheet, and up to fourth on the League One table.
Thanks for following along, everyone! UTO.
Second sub
Vaulks makes his way onto the pitch, replacing Bannan.
Five added
Wednesday are desperate for a clean sheet here.
First Wednesday sys as Windass is replaced by Adeniran.
Bannan finds Windass with a lovely throughball, but there’s nobody to get onto the attacker’s cross into the box.
Bannan on the volley!
Liam Palmer fantastic again down the right as he cuts out a ball with his head before powering down towards the byline. His cross is good, and Bannan has a go first time. He can’t catch it right though, and it’s wide.
Stockdale is up again
Shock
Zipped wide
Bolton break after Wednesday give the ball away in the middle. A ball is fizzed into the box, but it goes wide.
Stockdale is now down and receiving treatment.
Strong hands from Stockdale!
A freekick from Iredale is fired on goal, but Stockdale is up to the challenge.
Moments later, Johnson tracks back well to cut out a promising attack.
Big touch from Iorfa
With Bolton bearing down on goal he found himself with two players to deal with... He was exactly where he needed to be to cut out the touch, and Wednesday eventually got it clear.