Smith was spotted back on the grass at Hillsborough as the Owls released some photos from their training session in the build-up to their game against Bolton, but while he’s closing in on a return to action it seems as though this weekend will come to soon.

The striker was a big-name signing for Wednesday this summer after his impressive goal haul for Rotherham United last season, but he’s been unable to make an impact yet as he deals with a niggly muscle injury that has seen him sidelined.

Now though, he’s on the verge of a return, and Darren Moore insists that it will be a real boost having him back. He also explained that Jack Hunt could return after a throat infection kept him out of the defeat to Peterborough United.

The Owls boss told the media, “He (Smith) is not quite ready at the moment, but he’s edging closer. He’s into the final stages of his rehabilitation, and it’ll be a welcome bonus when we get them back.

“With Hunty we’ll have to make a decision, but he’s come back in after his situation. We’ll look at him.”

Meanwhile, Moore also explained that Bannan (heat exhaustion) and Windass (rested) are ready to start at the University of Bolton Stadium if called upon, and new signing, Mark McGuinness, is also available for selection.

Akin Famewo will be missing for Sheffield Wednesday for some time.

The news wasn’t so good for defender, Akin Famewo, though, who Moore says will be out for months to come – however one positive to take is that his season is far from over, and that he could return before the calendar year is out.

Moore explained, “The season is not over, that’s for sure… We expect him to be back before the year is out. He’s making wonderful progress, but he’s still got a significant part to play in the season.