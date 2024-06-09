Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The latest transfer news from across the Championship.

The coming season will provide plenty of intrigue for both Sheffield clubs as United look to bounce back from relegation and Wednesday look to build on the momentum of their successful battle against relegation.

Planning at both clubs is well underway with the return to pre-season training now just three weeks away and a key moment will arrive this week when the January transfer window gets underway. There is plenty of work to be done at all levels at Hillsborough and Bramall Lane - and the same can be said at Championship clubs across the country.

Coventry City’s main focus will be retaining the services of several key players that helped the Sky Blues to a memorable season last time out. Mark Robins’ side may well have missed out on a place in the play-offs but their dramatic run to the FA Cup semi-finals and their brave Wembley defeat against Manchester United will live long in the memory for their supporters.

However, their impressive performances have also provoked interest in several players and that has left Robins facing something of a battle this summer. Premier League new boys Ipswich Town are reportedly planning a raid on the Sky Blues - although they have encountered a major problem in their attempts to secure midfielder Ben Sheaf. The former Arsenal man is said to be high on Kieran McKenna’s wishlist as he looks to boost his squad ahead of his side’s long-awaited return to the Premier League - but journalist Alan Nixon has reported Coventry’s £10m valuation of one of their prize assets is ‘a problem’ for the Portman Road club.

Swansea consider move for international striker

Luke Williams has identified boosting his forward options as a key target ahead of his first full season in charge of Swansea City.

The former Notts County boss led the Swans to a mid-table finish after he was confirmed as successor to former manager Michael Duff in December last year. With decisions over the future of several players now confirmed, Williams is reportedly ready to move into the transfer market to add to his squad.

Points per game: 1.25