Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday: 9 of the city's favourite memories of Steel City Derby

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 8th Jun 2024, 06:02 BST

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United have played 118 action-filled competitive games in their history.

Football as we know it was born in Sheffield. This kick-ball game is embedded deep in the city’s culture.

Sign up for newsletters from The Star

The World’s first club, the World’s oldest football ground and one of the most famous derbys in English football.

The Steel City Derby has been played a total of 131 times, including 118 competitive fixtures, and it has created some incredible football memories for both Sheffield United fans and Sheffield Wednesday fans.

Not long ago, we asked our followers for their favourite Steel City Derby memories of all time.

This is what they suggested.

If you think we have missed out any great Steel City Derby memories, let us know in the comments of this article.

Wednesday fans were unsurprisingly fond of their 2-1 victory at Wembley in 1993, where Chris Waddle starred.

1. 1993 FA Cup semi-final at Wembley

Wednesday fans were unsurprisingly fond of their 2-1 victory at Wembley in 1993, where Chris Waddle starred. Photo: Picture Sheffield

Photo Sales
Blades fans recalled Bobby Davison's brace at Hillsborough in a memorable 1-3 win in 1992.

2. 1992: Owls 1-3 Blades

Blades fans recalled Bobby Davison's brace at Hillsborough in a memorable 1-3 win in 1992.

Photo Sales
Mark Duffy scores his iconic goal for Sheffield United in the 4-2 'bouncing day massacre' at Hillsborough

3. Hillsborough 2017

Mark Duffy scores his iconic goal for Sheffield United in the 4-2 'bouncing day massacre' at Hillsborough Photo: Simon Bellis/Sportimage

Photo Sales
Numerous Owls fans reminised over the 4-0 victory on Boxing Day 1979.

4. 'Boxing Day massacre'

Numerous Owls fans reminised over the 4-0 victory on Boxing Day 1979. Photo: National World

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:Memories

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.