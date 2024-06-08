Football as we know it was born in Sheffield. This kick-ball game is embedded deep in the city’s culture.
The World’s first club, the World’s oldest football ground and one of the most famous derbys in English football.
The Steel City Derby has been played a total of 131 times, including 118 competitive fixtures, and it has created some incredible football memories for both Sheffield United fans and Sheffield Wednesday fans.
Not long ago, we asked our followers for their favourite Steel City Derby memories of all time.
This is what they suggested.
If you think we have missed out any great Steel City Derby memories, let us know in the comments of this article.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.