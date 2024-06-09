Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Bailey Cadamarteri’s rise up the ranks at international level continued this week as the Sheffield Wednesday man represented England again.

The 19-year-old made his debut for the U19s earlier this year after being called up midway through a bright breakthrough campaign in the Championship, and managed to get on the scoresheet in his second game as they were narrowly beaten 3-2 by the United States of America as he made his first start.

‘Cadz’ played his part in the Owls’ ‘Great Escape’ this season as they managed to claw back what felt like an unassailable points gap on those above them to stay in the Championship, scoring four goals along the way, and as reward he was named in this month’s England Elite League squad (formerly the U20s) for a couple of friendly games in Croatia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There was no starting berth for him on Friday afternoon, but he did almost get himself on the scoresheet with some bright moments against Sweden in Croatia after coming on in the 65th minute, and will have been pleased to play his part in a 2-1 win at Stadion ŠRC Sesvete.

Wednesday’s young talent will now be hoping to get more minutes under his belt on Tuesday afternoon when the Young Lions take on the Republic of Ireland, and possibly even aim for a spot in Ben Futcher’s starting XI.