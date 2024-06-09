Sheffield Wednesday man makes another England debut - other Owls left to wait
The 19-year-old made his debut for the U19s earlier this year after being called up midway through a bright breakthrough campaign in the Championship, and managed to get on the scoresheet in his second game as they were narrowly beaten 3-2 by the United States of America as he made his first start.
‘Cadz’ played his part in the Owls’ ‘Great Escape’ this season as they managed to claw back what felt like an unassailable points gap on those above them to stay in the Championship, scoring four goals along the way, and as reward he was named in this month’s England Elite League squad (formerly the U20s) for a couple of friendly games in Croatia.
There was no starting berth for him on Friday afternoon, but he did almost get himself on the scoresheet with some bright moments against Sweden in Croatia after coming on in the 65th minute, and will have been pleased to play his part in a 2-1 win at Stadion ŠRC Sesvete.
Wednesday’s young talent will now be hoping to get more minutes under his belt on Tuesday afternoon when the Young Lions take on the Republic of Ireland, and possibly even aim for a spot in Ben Futcher’s starting XI.
Meanwhile, two of Cadamarteri’s teammates at Hillsborough were left to wait for their chance in this international break as Pierce Charles and Joey Phuthi remained on the bench for defeats for the Northern Ireland and Zimbabwe against Spain and Lesotho respectively. NI and the Warriors face Portugal and South Africa on Tuesday, and they’ll be desperate to feature if given the chance.
