All the latest news from around the Championship as Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday prepare for next season.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will already be preparing for the new season while many of their players enjoy the sun around the world. Competition for new signings is already ramping up in the Championship, with many teams moving quickly to land free transfers following the confirmation of retained lists around the country.

It will be interesting to see whether the Blades and Owls move to do the same, with both teams needing to strengthen without breaking the bank this summer. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest surrounding the Championship clubs.

Blades men set to find new clubs

It appears as though two soon to be former United stars will find new clubs quickly this summer. Wes Foderingham and Max Lowe have both been set for release by the Blades despite initial talks with the former. But neither player is going to struggle to land a new club, according to reports.

Foderingham looks set to join West Ham United, likely becoming their back-up keeper ahead of next season, while Everton are now being heavily linked with a move for Lowe. The Toffees need to strengthen without big spending this summer, and Lowe on a free transfer could help them thicken their squad without on the cheap.

Leeds swap deal mooted

Former Premier League star Alan Hutton has tipped Tottenham to strike a deal with Leeds United over a swap deal involving Archie Gray and Joe Rodon. Gray had a superb season in the Championship, attracting Premier League links, while Leeds are said to be hoping to land Rodon on a permanent deal after an impressive loan spell last term.

“It would have to be big cash as well, not just Rodon,” Hutton told Tottenham News. “I think he’s had an outstanding season. He’s a guy who has played fullback, in midfield, at number 10, the list goes on and I think he is only going to get better.

“He plays with such freedom which is so refreshing to see and if you look at the way that Ange plays it is exactly suited to him. He’s comfortable coming into the pitch, taking the ball with his back to the goal, getting forward and with a good ability to cross into the box. He’s so young as well, I think he’s only going to get better. It’s going to be a big fee, but looking to the future, if they can bring someone like that in, he could be there for years to come. Or, they could even sell him on if he gets to that level where he is ready to move on, so I think it would be an outstanding signing.”

Sutton’s Celtic warning

Chris Sutton has warned that Celtic might find it difficult to get hold of Adam Idah on a permanent basis after a strong end to the season on loan with the Hoops last season.