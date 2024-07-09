Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will both be at Elland Road next season.

Supporters of both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United will pay no more than £30 to watch their team at Elland Road next season, following Leeds United’s decision to cap away ticket prices.

Championship promotion hopefuls Leeds confirmed their new policy on Tuesday afternoon, with the price of away-end adult tickets fixed at £30 for all visiting supporters. The cap mirrors that applied by all Premier League teams since 2022, putting to an end their somewhat controversial reciprocal pricing scheme from last season.

Sheffield Wednesday supporters were charged a whopping £47 for their seat to watch a 0-0 draw at Elland Road last August, following the decision to not accept reciprocal pricing, with Leeds fans paying £36 to see their side win 2-0 in the reverse fixture at Hillsborough. Clubs who rejected the offer were often critical of what Coventry City labelled a ‘negotiating tool’ and so those in charge at Elland Road have now opted for a fixed price.

A Leeds United statement said: "Leeds United can announce for the 2024/25 Sky Bet Championship campaign, we will introduce a new price cap for away supporters attending matches at Elland Road. The new fixed price will be £30 per adult ticket to each match, whoever the opponent is. This approach falls in line with the Premier League’s pricing policy. At the beginning of the 2023/24 season, Leeds United contacted all opposition clubs in the league to try and agree a reciprocal pricing deal to benefit all fans.

“Whilst some accepted and both sets of supporters were able to benefit from this, some clubs would not agree to reciprocal arrangements. As a club, [we] recognise the vital role that away supporters play at every match and we believe in a fair and consistent pricing strategy for all football fans. We hope that this move will ensure our loyal supporters also pay fair and consistent prices when travelling to support the team away from home."

The news will be welcomed by both United and Wednesday fans, with the former able to enjoy a £30 cap during last season’s Premier League campaign - albeit one that ended in relegation. Leeds will hope to see Championship rivals match their policy although there is no suggestion prices will change if that does not happen.

Chris Wilder’s Blades go to Elland Road during the first-half of the campaign, having been pencilled in for the weekend of October 19/20, while Wednesday head to West Yorkshire in January. Leeds will be the second visitors to Hillsborough in August, following the opening-day meeting with Plymouth Argyle, and the club’s recent ticket announcement has raised a few eyebrows in South Yorkshire.