Sheffield Wednesday are giving young defender, Gabriel Otegbayo, a real chance to show what he’s got in his locker this week.

The 19-year-old defender joined the Owls in March after a successful trial spell at Middlewood Road, with the centre back having impressed at U21 level with a host of solid performances prior to a decision being made.

Formerly of Burnley, Otegbayo was given a short-term contract until the end of the 2023/24 season, and in May it was confirmed that he had been offered the chance to extend it into the upcoming campaign as reward for his efforts. Just over a week later it was announced that he had taken up that chance.

Now, though, the decision has been made that the teenage will spend an extended period of time with the senior team, with Danny Röhl opting to take him to St. George’s Park as one of the few youth players who have been asked to make the trip. This comes after he got a runout in the 2-0 win over Alfreton Town over the weekend, where he managed to put on a tidy display.

Otegbayo has been in England since joining the Clarets from SSE Airtricity League First Division outfit, Cobh Ramblers, back in 2022, and at around 6'4" he’s certainly got the size so often required for a player in his position. Now he’s got the chance to showcase his talents to Röhl and his team throughout an intense week of training, and he’ll be eager to give a good account of himself.

It’s thought that other youngsters present at the training facility in Staffordshire are Rio Shipston - who also faced Alfreton - and Jack Hall, with their youth teammates, Bailey Cadmarteri and Pierce Charles, now full fledged members of the senior setup.