Sheffield United trio 'wanted by top flight clubs' with Blades' resolve to be tested

The remainder of the summer transfer window could be a busy period for Sheffield United

Premier League side Wolverhampton Wanderers are reportedly eyeing up a double swoop for Sheffield United pair Gustavo Hamer and Anel Ahmedhodzic. That's according to Alan Nixon, who also claims that Vinicius Souza is attracting strong interest from the continent with AC Milan tracking him.

The Blades have already seen a host of last season's key men leave Bramall Lane this summer following their relegation from the Premier League. The likes of Oli McBurnie, Ben Osborn, George Baldock and Daniel Jebbison have left the club on free transfers following the expiration of their respective contracts, while Cameron Archer has re-joined Aston Villa a year after his initial move to South Yorkshire.

Chris Wilder has managed to add Jamie Shackleton and Sam McCallum to his squad in what is a promising start to the transfer window, but it's fair to say the Blades' first-team squad is still looking fairly threadbare as they prepare their push for promotion at the first time of asking. The club are said to be close to signing a number of high profile names, with Callum O'Hare and Kieffer Moore in the frame, but if reports are to be believed, they could see their resolve tested.

Jayden Bogle has been linked with a switch to Leeds United over the weekend and Nixon now claims that three more players could leave. Ahmedhodzic is a player who has been strongly linked away from Bramall Lane with interest said to be coming from Serie A earlier in the window.

But, it is claimed that Wolves have identified the Bosnia and Herzegovina international as a replacement for Max Kilman, who has made the switch to West Ham United. The Blades are said to have set an asking price of £20 million for the defender, who has spent the last two seasons at Bramall Lane following his switch from Malmo in 2022.

Wolves have also identified Gustavo Hamer as a potential midfield target as they push to allow Gary O'Neil the opportunity to make his mark on his squad at Molineux. Hamer joined the Blades last summer from Coventry City and enjoyed a relatively productive first season in the top flight.

In 38 appearances for the Blades in all competitions last season, he bagged five goals and seven assists from midfield. He's surely seen as someone who could be a key player in the Championship and his loss would leave a big hole in Wilder's midfield.

As would the sale of Vini Souza, who seems to be attracting interest from a number of clubs. Fulham have seen a bid of £15m turned down by the Blades, says Nixon, but the emergence of Milan in the race to sign him could see the club's resolve tested.