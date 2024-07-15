Danny Röhl details Sheffield Wednesday transfer priorities as he hunts out 'diamonds'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The signing of Nathaniel Chalobah pushed Sheffield Wednesday’s transfer addition list to nine over the weekend.

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Röhl has opened up on the Owls’ transfer plans for the remainder of the summer and reserved praise for club owner Dejphon Chansiri for his support of a bustling recruitment strategy.

The German boss has worked alongside club hierarchy and the Kevin Beadell-led recruitment team to bring in nine players so far - a number that is likely to swell even more in the coming weeks as they attempt to push on for a campaign in the higher reaches of the Championship table. Speaking to The Star late last week from the club’s St George’s Park training camp, Röhl expressed a satisfaction at how things had gone.

“So far, so good,” he said. “We are doing really well at the moment and the chairman is really pushing and supporting me so it's a big thank you to him. I think we have a good balance between some experienced ones in but also some interesting young players. I think this is the challenge for us, to have a good balance. I want to have this. It is very important in this tough league to have this balance and at the moment I am happy with the process.

“We are still working on some positions, we are working on them. We know that when the league starts we need our squad together - and even then we still have the chance to do something in the market.”

Wednesday have identified positions they need to further strengthen in the coming weeks, with Röhl claiming the focus will then fall on ‘finding diamonds in the market’ to complete their squad before the window closes.

“It's difficult to say a number, but of course we look for some positions,” Röhl continued, speaking ahead of confirmation of Chalobah’s free transfer signing. “I think if you look at the positions we have signed in, I am very happy with the full-back positions, it's a good challenge. We have done something in the wing positions, we have done something in the striker position. All in all we know we have to do something in the midfield, it is important, we want to do something in the centre-backs as well. Then we can go forward.

“It is important we have nearly the squad ready to train with them. We are close, not final, but we are close to that. Then it is about hopefully finding some diamonds in the market. That is about timing, what happens, but the crucial thing for me was to go into the pre-season with a good squad.”