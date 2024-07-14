The Star visited Fan City on Devonshire Green this afternoon to speak to supporters ahead of the big match.

We asked them whether they believed England’s men could match the women’s success and become European Champions.

They gave their predictions and told us what an England win would mean to them.

Watch the video to see what they had to say.

1 . Come on England! Jack Stanley, Matt Brown, Tom Exley and Pete Allen in Fan City Sheffield to watch England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

2 . It's coming home Jack Griffin and James O'Sullivan in Fan City Sheffield to watch England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales

3 . 'It would mean the world' Brad Rawlins in Fan City Sheffield to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final | National World Photo: National World Photo Sales