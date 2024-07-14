Watch England supporters in Sheffield's Fan City give their predictions for Euro 2024 final

By Robert Cumber

News editor and reporter

Published 14th Jul 2024, 17:19 BST

England fans in Sheffield have given their predictions ahead of the Euro 2024 final against Spain.

The Star visited Fan City on Devonshire Green this afternoon to speak to supporters ahead of the big match.

We asked them whether they believed England’s men could match the women’s success and become European Champions.

They gave their predictions and told us what an England win would mean to them.

Watch the video to see what they had to say.

Jack Stanley, Matt Brown, Tom Exley and Pete Allen in Fan City Sheffield to watch England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final

1. Come on England!

Jack Stanley, Matt Brown, Tom Exley and Pete Allen in Fan City Sheffield to watch England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final | National World Photo: National World

Jack Griffin and James O'Sullivan in Fan City Sheffield to watch England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final

2. It's coming home

Jack Griffin and James O'Sullivan in Fan City Sheffield to watch England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final | National World Photo: National World

Brad Rawlins in Fan City Sheffield to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final

3. 'It would mean the world'

Brad Rawlins in Fan City Sheffield to watch England take on Spain in the Euro 2024 final | National World Photo: National World

Eddie Blessed, aged eight, in Fan City Sheffield to watch England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final

4. Three Lions

Eddie Blessed, aged eight, in Fan City Sheffield to watch England v Spain in the Euro 2024 final | National World Photo: National World

