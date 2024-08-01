Devante Cole has completed a move to West Brom. | Getty Images

The latest transfer headlines from the Championship

Cardiff City are optimistic about their chances of securing the signing of Manchester City midfielder Alex Robertson, according to reports from BBC Sport.

The two-time Australian international, who was included in the Guardian’s 2020 next generation list, rose to prominence last season when he enjoyed an impressive loan stint at Portsmouth in League One.

Robertson played a total of 23 games for John Mousinho’s side and was an impressive performer in a dominant team which secured promotion back to the Championship last term.

The 21-year-old is the subject of interest from both Pompey and Cardiff City and has been described as an ‘interesting’ player by Bluebirds boss Erol Bulut.

Robertson, who also had a two-year stint in Manchester United’s academy, is in the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium and it is suspected that the Sky Blues will look to sell him on a permanent basis this summer.

Cardiff are thought to be favourites to sign the youngster at this stage, with Bulut telling reporters: “I don’t know about other offers but he is an interesting player. He has quality, is a good player, so it is normal he has offers. We shall see.”

West Brom confirm signing of clinical League One forward

West Brom have confirmed the signing of Barnsley forward Devante Cole on a free transfer following the expiration of his contract at Oakwell.

The 29-year-old forward, who is the son of Manchester United legend Andy, has represented the likes of Motherwell, Doncaster Rovers, Wigan Athletic, Fleetwood and Bradford has only managed one goal in 24 previous appearances at Championship level.

However, he is currently in the best form of his career after smashing in 18 goals in 46 appearances for Barnsley last season, adding to the 15 in 45 appearances that he registered the season prior to that.

Cole told the West Brom website: “I’m really excited to be back in the Championship. It was one of my goals to get back to this division as quickly as possible. I’m coming here to Albion off the back of a good season at Barnsley. I’ll bring a lot of hard work to the team and I hope to be a real threat. I’ve got to take my chance when I get it, but when I get my chance, I’m confident I can score goals.”

Cole will be hoping to make his West Brom debut on 10 August when the Baggies make the trip to face QPR at Loftus Road.

West Brom stalwart departs for Ipswich Town

Premier League newcomers Ipswich Town have secured the £750,000 signing of West Brom stalwart Conor Townsend.

The full back played a total of 188 league games in six seasons for the Baggies and was a member of the team which won promotion from the Championship in 2019/20 before dropping down again just a year later.

Townsend told the Ipswich club website that he couldn’t resist the opportunity to once again play in the top-flight.

“To play in the Premier League again is a big challenge for me and this kind of opportunity doesn’t come around very often so I jumped at the chance. "The move came around quite quickly and I'm excited to get started." He said.