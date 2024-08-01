Premier League outfit considering decision that could halt Sheffield Wednesday player pursuit
The Star reported back in June that the 21-year-old had made his way back onto Wednesday possible list of pursuits for the current transfer window, with Brentford open to the idea of him heading out on loan again after helping Portsmouth to promotion last time out.
Wednesday have brought in a whole host of players since then, including players who can play in Peart-Harris’ position, however there has been no indication that the Owls had definitely decided against pushing things any further with regards to the attacking midfielder.
It may be, though, that any decision to make a move for the former Chelsea man could be taken out of their hands, with MPH having impressed Bees boss, Thomas Frank, during their preseason games so far, featuring regularly in their preseason campaign ahead of the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season.
No final decision has been made at this point in time, but there are indications that Frank is considering keeping Peart-Harris in West London this summer rather than loaning him out, and there may even be the consideration of a new contract despite him still having one year – plus an option – left to run on his current deal.
The versatile England youth international won’t be short of options if he does ultimately end up out on loan once again, but with Brentford weighing up their options it may be that Wednesday have moved on by the time his future is decided.
