Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New Sheffield Wednesday arrival, Nathaniel Chalobah, says that ‘the vision of the club’ played a big role in him deciding that Hillsborough was where he wanted to be.

The 29-year-old, who has one cap for England, is one of a number of fresh faces that have come through the door at Middlewood Road this summer, with the midfielder coming on board to bolster Danny Röhl’s ranks as the club look to improve on last season’s great escape.

He joins with a wealth of experience in the Championship, as well as a number of Premier League appearances, under his belt, and has shown signs in preseason already of the sort of skillset that he’ll be bringing to the party.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chalobah had options to weigh up this summer, and says that ultimately it was his conversations with Röhl about the club and his style that resulted in him choosing Wednesday as the next step in his career.

“It was about the vision of the club, the direction of the club and where they want to go,” he told The Star. “Obviously in my conversations with the manager it was apparent that the club want to achieve things, and I think moving forward I’m very keen on that. I’m a little bit superstitious in mentioning certain things, I don’t really like talking about it, but I think that we’re trying to take the club forward into better places.

“Collectively the aim is to build us up a group - it can be difficult if every season there are new faces coming through the door. I think the players that are here now are more or less long-term, and I think with the manager’s philosophy and the way he wants to play it’s pivotal to have everybody working in the same direction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When you have players who already know how the gaffer works then it can only be better for the future in the long run.”

Chalobah got more minutes in his legs on Friday as he played his part in the Owls’ 2-2 draw with Werder Bremen, and will no doubt be in line to feature this coming weekend as Wednesday take to the field once again to wrap up their preparations for the opening day against Plymouth Argyle on August 11th.