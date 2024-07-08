Scott Parker has made his first act as Burnley boss by re-signing a former star. | BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images

All the latest headlines from the Championship as Burnley re-sign a fan favourite.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are preparing to compete in the same division for the first time since 2019 as they begin pre-season preparation for the 2024/25 campaign.

Both clubs will be targeting a fast start to the season after struggling to get off the ground last term and the Blades and the Owls will be determined to bolster their squads with a number of signings during the summer window.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In the meantime, we have rounded up all of the latest transfer headlines surrounding the rest of the division as the likes of Burnley and Leeds United target promotion to the Premier League.

Burnley hero makes exit U-turn just 50 days after departing

Iceland international Johann Berg Gudmundsson has reversed his decision to leave Burnley this summer following the appointment of former Fulham boss Scott Parker.

The Clarets announced at the end of last season that the 33-year-old was to move on at the end of his contract, despite the winger having a one-year option to extend.

However, he has now changed his mind and claims that he wants to be a part of Parker’s new-look team at Turf Moor as the Lancashire side targets an immediate return to the Premier League.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m back and I’m extremely happy. This club means so much to me,” Gudmundsson told Clarets+.

“Leaving the club in the situation it was, getting relegated, was difficult. I didn’t want to leave. I wanted to help get us back into the Premier League where we belong. I knew my football career was definitely not over.”

Gudmundsson claims that he had always kept the door open for a potential return and admits that he was convinced to stay after positive discussions with the board and the new gaffer.

He added: “I was on the same flight from Amsterdam as Alan Pace and we had a good conversation about the club and what we could do to get it back to the Premier League where it belongs, and here I am, signing again as a Burnley player.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’ve also spoken with the new manager [Scott Parker] and I just want to help this team get back to the Premier League. It’s going to be hard. The Championship is extremely hard. But the talent we have in this squad, the experience we have in this squad we can look at this season in a positive way, but we know we need to work extremely hard.

“It’s not enough to have talent in this league. You have to work hard every day, every game and that’s why I’m here to make sure that’s what we’re going to do.”

The versatile midfielder has made 199 league appearances since arriving from Charlton in 2016. He is now chasing the second promotion of his career after lifting the Championship title back in 2022/23.

Leeds United make move to re-sign former academy star

Championship promotion contenders Leeds United have made a surprise move to re-sign former academy star Alex Cairns, according to Football Insider.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Whites are in the market for a third-choice goalkeeper to provide cover for Illan Meslier and Karl Darlow, and have turned their attention to a familiar face in Cairns.

The Salford City shot-stopper joined the Whites academy as a youngster and played just 45 minutes of league football in total as he replaced Paul Rachubka at half time during a 5-0 defeat to Blackpool in 2011.

After loan spells at Barrow and Stalybridge Celtic and brief spells at Chesterfield and Rotherham, he earned his first team breakthrough at Fleetwood Town in League One where he remained for seven years.