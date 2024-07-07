Watch more of our videos on Shots!

All the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday’s Championship rivals.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday are already preparing for the new season with players having already returned to base. The Owls are already off to a flyer in the summer transfer window, adding a number of players in a bid to improve on a tough season of last that saw them battle relegation for the entirety of the season.

The Blades have snapped up Jamie Shackleton and will want to continue making additions, but they will need to offload players if they want to spend this summer. In the meantime, we have rounded up all the latest news and transfer rumours surrounding the rest of the Championship clubs.

Wober set to leave Leeds

Leeds United will likely sell Max Wober, according to Florian Plettenberg, who says there is likely to be interest in the Austria international. Wober, who spent last season with Borussia Monchengladbach, was only signed during the Whites’ Premier League season, but he already looks set to be sold as the Yorkshire club look to balance the books.

Plettenberg tweeted: “Leeds United is currently demanding around €10-12m for a sale of Maximilian #Wöber! This is too much for @borussia. M‘gladbach would like to keep Wöber but could only do so with another loan. The 26 y/o central defender is informed about that. The clear trend is that Wöber…”

Watford ‘close in’ on deal

Watford are set to secure the return of former France international Moussa Sissoko. Sissoko made 96 league appearances for the Hornets during a previous spell ahead of joining Nantes in 2022, but he left the French club at the end of his contract this summer.

According to a number of reports, Watford will now re-sign the 34-year-old on a free transfer.

Sutton’s Idah request

Chris Sutton has called on Celtic to get a deal done to sign former loan star Adam Idah with Norwich City yet to make a decision over the forward’s future. He wrote for the Daily Record: “Celtic also have to be realistic and know that here is a guy who has proven himself. We all know that it is not always easy for players to settle into the club with the demands and expectations.

“Better players than Idah have gone into that environment and, quite frankly, not been able to deliver for whatever reason. The fact Idah has shown he can do it means there was always going to be a couple of quid added to the fee. In all honesty, it would be daft of Norwich not to push up their demands because they are aware that Celtic are getting a proven performer into their ranks. So, as with most deals, both parties are going to have to give a little to get it over the line.