19 Championship midfield free agents Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday can still sign - gallery

A look at the Championship midfield free agents Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday can sign for nothing as things stand.

Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday could well find themselves shopping in the free agent market this summer, with the Owls having already snapped up a number of freebies, including Max Lowe from their city rivals.

The Blades must balance the books after relegation, while Wednesday will want to add quality while being cost-effective, something they are already well on their way to doing after a strong start to the summer window. As those efforts continue, we have rounded up the Championship midfield free agents both Blades and Owls can still sign for free as things stand. Take a look below.

Last club: Bristol City

1. Andreas Weimann

Last club: Bristol City | Getty Images

Last club: West Brom

2. Yann M'Vila

Last club: West Brom | Getty Images

Last club: Watford

3. Jake Livermore

Last club: Watford | Getty Images

Last club: Sunderland

4. Corry Evans

Last club: Sunderland | Getty Images

