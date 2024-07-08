Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Sheffield Wednesday will face former Bundesliga champions, Werder Bremen, in a preseason friendly later this month.

The news of their two encounters out in Austria later this month were confirmed today, with the club’s training taking place over the border in Germany. Only one of their fixtures will permit fans to watch.

A statement from the Owls this morning read, “The Owls can confirm details of our pre-season training camp across Europe later this month. While the SWFC contingent will be based in Germany, two friendlies will take place in nearby Austria.

“The first game, against RB Salzburg on Saturday 20 July, will be played behind closed doors at the Red Bull Arena, Salzburg, with no fans admitted. Supporters are permitted to attend the second friendly, against Werder Bremen at Parkstadion, Zell am Ziller, on Friday 26 July (2:00pm).”

Speaking to The Star recently, Röhl explained the reasoning for the two separate camps, saying, “I don’t like to be too long in one place, sometimes then after seven days it is hard for the players as well.

“That’s why we’re mixing and having one week in Sheffield, one week in a preseason camp, then back to Sheffield, then another preseason camp. We will have fantastic facilities in both camps, which was important, and we will have fantastic games.”

