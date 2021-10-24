Big announcement as Sheffield FC kit lands on FIFA 22 - here's how to get it...

It’s been a big year for The World’s First as they continue with their plans to move from their current ground in Dronfield to a brand-new home back in Sheffield, with Meadowhead looking set to become their base as they look to create a stadium and tourist centre for the club.

Now, as they celebrate their 164th year of existence, it has been revealed that they have teamed up with gaming giant, Electronic Arts, in order to add their original kit to FIFA 22 as an unlockable kit in the popular FIFA Ultimate Team mode on the game.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It means that fans will be able to kit out their FUT clubs in the famous red and black of the oldest football club still playing football in the entire world.

These are the objectives you need to complete in order to obtain the Sheffield FC kit on FUT -

- Play four matches in any FUT game mode having five players from England in your starting squad.

- Assist three goals using a player from England in any FUT game mode.

Sheffield FC have teamed up with FIFA to get their original kit in FUT 22. (via @sheffieldfc)

- Win a match by at least two goals in any FUT game mode.