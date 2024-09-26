Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Alan Biggs on the decision to change the kick-off time for the Sheffield Derby at Bramall Lane

It doesn’t matter which side of the argument you were on, the debate over the timing of the Bramall Lane Steel City derby does Sheffield football credit. In that there was a debate at all over its original scheduling at high noon on Remembrance Sunday. Which is more than can be said for the game’s rulers.

At least they have reclaimed some moral ground, even if the shift is by only half an hour - with kick-off put back to 12.30pm.

First off, I have absolutely no doubt that supporters of both Sheffield Wednesday and Sheffield United would fully respect the powerful symbolism and sentiment of a day that transcends sport, no matter what the timing.

Of course, there are sad exceptions in any crowd but those who insisted there was no problem with the 12pm scheduling, within an hour of the Senotaph wreath-laying and separate services countrywide, did have a powerful point.

They saw a large congregation paying homage to the dead of two world wars as amplifying the message, irrespective of the hour on the clock. And we know that football crowds, even amid the most intense rivalry, are not the heathens they are too often depicted to be.

Yet there were many, led by “Armed Forces Owls”, Sheffield Wednesday’s Official Armed Forces Supporters Club, who felt it was inappropriate for a traditional proverbial “battleground” of football, between two intense rivals, to take place at such a time. 12.30pm is a small victory for them - but a bigger one in principle than detail.

Indeed, their plea to Wednesday chairman Dejphon Chansiri to use any possible influence for rescheduling, reflected many prior comments from fans on both sides of the city. I heard them myself, mostly of surprise and discomfort when the timing was initially announced.

But there are two common threads in all this. One is that football’s rulers, in allowing themselves to become puppets to TV, have long shown a total indifference to the timing of games and a complete disregard for supporters. So why should Remembrance Day be any different? Doubt it was even factored in.

There are actually seven games in the top two divisions on that day, albeit none in such sensitively close proximity to the eleventh hour.

The other common thread is that football supporters in Sheffield, of either persuasion and argument, have shown they have a conscience about the timing. There are more important things than just “bring it on.”

In general terms, too, fans have become the conscience those who govern the game, preoccupied with money for its own sake, lack. You see this week-in, week-out with disgracefully ignored outcries over fixture timing, admission prices and, without trivialising this, VAR as well. So why should this be any different?

Personally, I found the timing insensitive, giving scant opportunity for those supporters who wished to observe the eleventh hour in whatever meaningful way AND attend the match. But one opinion doesn’t matter. What does is that those arguing the reverse were also showing respect, if in a different way. All are deeply mindful of the sense of occasion - and that it does not just revolve around a much-anticipated game of football.