New kick-off time for Sheffield United v Sheffield Wednesday derby clash

The much-anticipated return of the Steel City derby later this year has a new kick-off time to allow more Sheffielders to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday. The game, which will see Sheffield United face Sheffield Wednesday for the first time since 2019, was originally scheduled for 12 noon on Sunday, November 10 - sparking concerns that it would clash with tributes to the war dead on the day.

So instead the game will kick off half an hour later, following discussions between both clubs and the EFL, in conjunction with Sky Sports - for whose TV coverage the date was originally moved from the Saturday. All involved will hope for no repeat of the shambolic events of 2018, when Sky somehow piped in crowd noise over a poignant rendition of the Last Post over a silent Bramall Lane ahead of a Steel City derby and gave viewers the false impression that the immaculately-observed tribute had been disrespected.

A statement from United this morning confirmed: “The Sky Bet Championship fixture between Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday will now kick-off at 12:30pm on Sunday 10 November. Following a request by the League and both clubs, and further discussions with relevant authorities, including South Yorkshire Police, it has been agreed with all stakeholders that the fixture will be pushed back by 30 minutes, having initially been scheduled for 12 noon.

“The EFL, together with Sky Sports, understands that the people of Sheffield wish to mark their respects on Remembrance Sunday, and therefore the fixture has been moved to provide supporters an opportunity to attend both events, if so desired. As with previous matches scheduled on Remembrance Sunday over the years, time will be taken at Bramall Lane to give those in attendance the chance to pay their respects to servicemen and women affected by wars past and present, including a pre-match ceremony featuring a Bugler alongside the laying of wreaths by the two club captains.”