Sheffield United players primed for “cauldron” atmosphere in long-awaited return of derby v Sheffield Wednesday

Football’s first city is preparing for the long-awaited return of the Steel City derby this weekend and the Quinn family will always have a special place in its annals of history. Alan Quinn remains the only player in history to have scored in a derby for both clubs - a record that is unlikely to ever be beaten - and his younger brother Stephen enjoyed a moment of Sheffield United history, too.

Quinn was on target against Wednesday back in 2011, a game in which United went 2=0 up before a late show from the Owls - and a late equaliser from future Blade Gary Madine - secured a 2-2 draw. The experience of playing in such a game would be memorable enough, never mind finding the net, and Unitedites hope that another name or two will etch their name in the Blades history books this weekend.

“It was amazing to score in a Sheffield derby," said Quinn, speaking to our sister ‘paper The Yorkshire Post via Sky Bet. "To get out there and score, it was like a cauldron. Anyone who's played in a big derby, will tell you it's a sort of melting pot. To hear the noise and the passion – I'm a passionate player myself so I get what it means to the club and to the fans. To score on a derby day was unbelievable. I'll never forget that moment.”

Now 38, Quinn is still playing at Mansfield Town but will no doubt be keeping an eye on developments at Bramall Lane on Sunday lunchtime when the two city rivals face off for the first time since 2019. He followed in his brother’s footsteps by joining United in 2005, from St. Pat’s in his native Ireland, and played more than 200 times before being sold to Hull City.

"My brother played for both clubs and still to this day, is the only one player who scored for Wednesday against United, and for United against Wednesday,” Quinn added. “He played for Wednesday for so long, and then made the change to United and watching him score in the derby was bizarre. Then, for me to score was great for the family."