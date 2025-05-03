Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Terri Harper is an example to young people all over South Yorkshire.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She says her remarkable rise to become a three-weight world champion proves that if you have the right mindset, anything can be achieved.

Terri grew up in Denaby Main and started boxing aged 12.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri Harper on GBM bill | Bob Westerdale

It was the best decision she ever made - 16 years later, she is current WBO lightweight champion and has the honour of defending her title at her home football club ground on May 23.

The athlete has overcome adversity throughout her career - the last obstacle to her success was at Sheffield Arena on a Dalton Smith undercard, when she was beaten in four rounds by Sandy Ryan, for the WBO welterweight title.

Since then, she has regrouped, beaten Rhiannon Dixon at Sheffield's Park Arena, and is now preparing to meet unbeaten German challenger Natalie Zimmermann, at Doncaster Rovers' stadium on a show promoted by Sheffield's GBM Sports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Matchroom tried for July title shot for Dalton Smith

Terri is desperate to win, but realises the event symbolises more than just a boxing match.

“Of course, defending a world title is always the focus, but this is about more than just the belt," she said.

"It’s about legacy. I want the people of Doncaster to remember this moment, to see me cemented in our city’s history.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Terri Harper and Izzy Asif | 3rd party

"I want to show all young people that you can come from Donny and become anything you want - world champion, anything. Put your mind to it and it can happen."

After fighting 17 times as an amateur and 19 as a professional, Terri says fighting in her home town stadium is a heart-warming opportunity.

Read More World title contender Dalton Smith decks rival three times

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Nothing compares to fighting at home and to do it in a stadium is literally a dream come true. I hope I make everyone proud.

“The fans have always had my back, right from the start. That support has helped me climb the ladder and get to nights like this. Big-time boxing is finally here and Donny is buzzing. Everywhere I go, people are talking about the fight - it’s captured the whole city."

Read More Liam Cameron confirms decision over boxing career

As for her Hamburg-based opponent, she says; "She’s only fought outside Germany a handful of times and this is only the third time she’s signing up to go the championship distance, so she’s definitely stepping up here and biting a lot off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Anyone undefeated at this level is dangerous so I have to bring my A-game, I can’t slip up. I am doing a lot of very, very hard training to make sure she’s facing the absolute best version of me on May 23rd."

Caroline Dubois beats Jessica Camara in Sheffield | LAWRENCE LUSTIG

A unification bout between Harper and Caroline Dubois is a possibility for later this year.

“She’s had a target on me since day one. If she wants it she can have it. I am sure the fans would love a unification fight and so would I. But first, I’ve got a job to do on May 23" said Harper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“After that I hope we can make it happen, it’s a massive fight for women’s boxing. I also believe it should take place wherever it draws the biggest crowd. Maybe we do it right here at Doncaster Stadium.”