Matchroom tried for July title shot for Dalton Smith

By Bob Westerdale
Published 2nd May 2025, 10:34 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
This man has transformed world boxing. Turki Alalshikh, chairman of the Saudi General Entertainment Authority, has a seemingly limitless budget to put together the globe's highest-profile fights, like Fury v Usyk.

He brokers partnerships between rival promoters that few would have thought possible a few years ago.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

His influence is unparalleled and fans in arenas and streaming on TV are loving it.

Sheffield's Dalton Smith may one day fight for a world title on a show that he bankrolls.

But, according to Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn, it won't be in the next few months, as the businessman had hoped.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Ring Magazine - which is now owned by Alalshikh - has disclosed how Hearn "pushed hard" to get Smith a WBC junior-welterweight title shot against Alberto Puello on July 12 in New York.

The Handsworth man is the WBC's number one 140-pound contender and is therefore the mandatory for Dominican Puello.

The magazine reported that Hearn tried his best to get Smith on the July card against Puello, but was "ultimately overruled" by Alalshikh, head of Riyadh Season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Turki Alalshikh Pic by Mark RobinsonTurki Alalshikh Pic by Mark Robinson
Turki Alalshikh Pic by Mark Robinson

"Yeah, I was actually speaking to (boxing manager) Luis de Cubas before," Hearn told The Ring. "We were pushing to get the Dalton Smith fight on July 12.

"But His Excellency liked the Subriel Matias fight, so [they] went with that fight.

"But that's okay. It's coming up, and we know we've got the winner.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Dalton's had two fights already this year and two hard camps, so he'll probably rest up now until September or October."

Dalton Smith during Matchroom in the Community with World Snooker event with Ken Docherty Picture By Mark RobinsonDalton Smith during Matchroom in the Community with World Snooker event with Ken Docherty Picture By Mark Robinson
Dalton Smith during Matchroom in the Community with World Snooker event with Ken Docherty Picture By Mark Robinson

That gives the 28-year-old Steel City man four months to fine-tune his ambition to rule the world at super lightweight.

Meanwhile, Alalshikh continues to try and broaden the reach of boxing.

He has talked about hosting shows at Alcatraz Island, in mountain ranges, the Pyramids in Mexico, the Eiffel Tower and the Roman Coliseum.

Related topics:Dalton SmithEddie HearnDalton

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice