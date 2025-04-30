Liam Cameron confirms decision over boxing career

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Liam Cameron's second-round defeat to Ben Whittaker - and a looming specialist's appointment to investigate a painful ear injury - won't put him off a return to the ring.

The Sheffield fighter intends to come down from light heavyweight to super middleweight to supercharge his 23-7-1 career.

And he believes that huge opportunities are in the works for him, despite the circumstances of his defeat to his nemesis in Birmingham 10 days ago.

Cameron, 34, took home a bumper purse from his rematch with Whittaker, yet admits it was a heartbreaking loss.

However, he admits the best man won and doesn't want to be seen to make excuses.

"I didn't moan straight after the fight, so I am not going to moan now," he told The Star.

"People say the fight was stopped early (by referee Howard Foster), but what can I do about it? Yes, it was stopped early, obviously, my hands were up and I was slipping but he had hit me on the top of my head, that buckled me a bit.

"I can't argue. I have got two holes in my eardrum, one from sparring and the other from the first round.

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron Pic Lawrence Lustig Boxxer

"I have got to see a specialist on Friday, they will put a camera down to see what damage has been done inside."

Injuries are a routine part of the job and Liam hopes to put the ear problem behind him quickly.

"Two weeks before the fight with Ben, I was sparring when I heard a pop in one ear. I thought nothing of it except that it hurt and carried on sparring.

"In the fight, as soon as I got hit in the first round, my ear popped again. I have never been hurt like that in my life and been in with big punchers and sparred heavyweights, so it was a weird one.

Ben Whittaker and Liam Cameron Pic Lawrence Lustig Boxxer

"I have never been wobbled in a fight ever. I think it was where he caught me, rather than his power.

"At night, when I am breathing normally, my ear feels like there is air coming out of it!"

Liam made the weight easily for the Whittaker showdown - too easily, perhaps, suggesting combat at light heavyweight is unrealistic, going forward.

"I was eating Nando's in fight week, because I had made weight too easy," he revealed.

Ben Whittaker v Liam Cameron Light Heavyweight Contest October 2024 Picture By Mark Robinson Matchroom Boxing

"It felt like Ben was too big for that weight, he's 6ft 3ins and ripped, I have come up (over the years) from middleweight.

"All fighters struggle to make weight, but I didn't, and he was naturally bigger than me."

Liam, who lives on the Manor, admits he was too self-assured going into the rematch.

"After our first fight, I wasn't nervous; I gave him no respect whatsoever in the second fight.

"I didn't think I'd get into trouble and was way too overconfident.

"Normally, I have a few nerves, but this time I thought he couldn't hurt me or get to me. But I am not making excuses - the better man won on the night.

"That's boxing: you get your heart broken, I thought it was in the bag and I had his number, but I didn't."

Liam says he was satisfied with the way he had taken gambles in his recent career. "My last fights have been against boxers in the top ten in the world, Lyndon Arthur and Ben Whittaker - there is no disgrace in that."

The Steel City man briefly flirted with the idea of retiring.

But he said: "I have not had it easy, and I am not giving up now.

"I am going down to super middle, and there will be big fights for me there."