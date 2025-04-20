World title contender Dalton Smith decks rival three times

By Bob Westerdale
Published 20th Apr 2025, 11:29 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2025, 11:55 BST
Dalton Smith beat Mathieu Germain in a WBC Silver super lightweight title bout. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom BoxingDalton Smith beat Mathieu Germain in a WBC Silver super lightweight title bout. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing
Nothing is certain in the fast-moving world of boxing, but Dalton Smith’s camp is as sure as it can be that the Sheffield fighter’s next outing will be for a world title.

Dalton, 28, from Handsworth, cemented his position as WBC mandatory challenger with Saturday’s 12-round victory, which was as emphatic as it could be without actually stopping brave Canadian opponent Mathieu Germain.

He did everything but KO him, treating Germain (previously 26-2-1) to a taste of the Park Community Arena canvas in rounds two, 11, and 12.

The Steel City powerhouse (17-0-0) had ended his previous three fights early, so as a work-out before a title tussle with superlightweight champion Alberto Puello will come in handy.

“All I want to say is I want that world title next,” said Smith.

“Germain moved down for this fight, he’s been up fighting stronger guys. I could’ve done 20 rounds in there tonight.

"Credit to Mathieu, he was tough. I landed some big shots. We needed these rounds.”

Smith was deducted a point for low blows in the final stanza, but picked up two scorecard wins of 119-105 and one of 117-107.

Dalton Smith and his team celebrate beating Mathieu Germain in a WBC Silver super lightweight title bout. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.Dalton Smith and his team celebrate beating Mathieu Germain in a WBC Silver super lightweight title bout. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing.
“Next time we see him, we’ll be fighting for the world title,” said promoter Eddie Hearn.

Matchroom debutant Josh Padley (15-1-0) predicted he’d have to be on his “A game” to overcome Serbian Marko Cvetanovic on the undercard.

The 29-year-old lightweight former electrician and ex-Armthorpe Comp pupil achieved that with a fifth-round stoppage.

Cvetanovic was floored twice before losing his 100 per cent win record.

