Sheffield's top two boxers on back-to-back shows

Shakiel Thompson will headline a Sheffield boxing show 24 hours before Dalton Smith does the same thing at the Arena.

As The Star suggested last week, GBM Sports are showcasing unbeaten middleweight talent Thompson, aged 27, in a milestone month for South Yorkshire boxing.

He will put his IBF European and WBO Global belts on the line against River Wilson-Bent, from Coventry.

Shak (W12-LO-D0) may have a better record than the Midlands man (17 4 2) but Wilson-Bent, aged 30, has seven KOs on this sheet and has lost only one of his last five outings.

Shakiel Thompson: Two belts on the line. | Connor McMain

The away fighter posted that he is "Ready to crash the party" and that the two titles "will be coming home to Coventry."

A coachload of fans will support him at the Park Community Arena.

The Handsworth home-fighter hopes to put on another explosive show, maybe even replicating Hamzah Sheeraz's second round KO of Wilson-Bent in 2022.

Certainly, Thompson is capable of taking the chance if it arrives - he has stopped five out of his last seven ring rivals. His last appearance at the Park Arena ended in a third-round dismissal of Dutch tough guy Gino Kanters.

It promises to be an interesting clash between Shak's southpaw stance and his orthodox dance partner.

Also on the bill will be GBM's latest signing Reece Mould, from Doncaster, he will be gunning for the WBO Global lightweight strap.

And there is a third title fight as Tysie Gallagher defends her British and Commonwealth Super Bantam belts against Tori-Ellis Willetts.

Gallagher won those trinkets in a win over Sheffield-trained Stevi Levy in May. Meanwhile, another show on September 27 will be of interest to Sheffield fight fans.

Charlie Edwards, formerly of Steel City gym is to take on Sheffield-based Thomas Essomba for the European bantamweight title on September 27 at York Hall.

Charlie's brother Sunny is Essomba’s manager, adding a tantalising ingredient. And the fuse was lit when Charlie said: “My brother may think he knows me better than anyone, but there is nothing Sunny can do, or say, to stop me from devastatingly ripping the European title from Essomba by vicious knockout."

Sunny commented that he would support Essomba: "Fully just like I would with all the fighters I manage.

“What happens in the ring stays in the ring and it’s between Thomas and Charlie who wins on the night.”

Joe Hayden, from Conisbrough, won his 15th consecutive victory on Saturday, July 27. | Submitted

Joe Hayden unleashed his first career knockout on a bill at DoubleTree Hilton Hotel, Norton, Sheffield, on Saturday. The Conisbrough boxer stopped Dorset's Stefan Vincent. It was his 15th consecutive victory.

Joe, who weighed in at 10 stone three pounds, said: “[It] felt good to be let off the leash and show a glimpse of what I’m capable of, this is where the journey really begins."

Debutant lightweight Jayne 'Badass' Bardauskas, from Thorne, beat Kerry Orton, Parson Cross, Sheffield, (previously 0 10 0) on points over six rounds.

It was a disappointing round-trip for Sheffield's Perry Howe, on Saturday. He'd been scheduled to box Lee Roberts in Kingston upon Thames, Greater London, but the fight never materialised.

Perry posted: "A 6 hour + journey! Absolutely gutted...not fully sure of the reasons of the no-show and I don't think it's the boxer's fault but very unprofessional and frustrating all round for everyone involved.

"Luckily for me, I have a great team Rileys Boxing and Fitness Centre.

"Robert Riley and Daz Medcalf: thank you for enduring the 400-mile trip."