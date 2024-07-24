Chantelle Cameron's punch power could take men out, says proud Sheffield trainer

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Women's boxing has had to fight hard to overcome prejudice over the years and become a genuine part of Britain's sporting landscape.

One of the often-heard criticisms in the past was that women are just too, well...feminine.

Academic publishing house Prime Scholars noted that boxing and MMA women participants: "Do not fit in with the traditional expectations of femininity.

"Women are expected to be beautiful, graceful, submissive, and elfin with negligible belligerent tendencies."

The rise in popularity of female boxing in the last few years, thanks to the likes of Katie Taylor, Natasha Jonas, Savannah Marshall, and Terri Harper, have gone above and beyond to tackle stereotypical viewpoints.

"As long as competing athletes are matched by ability, muscle mass and other standardized physical variables critical to success in the sport, competition between males and females should be permitted," says the Women’s Sports Foundation organisation.

So can women pack the same punch as men do?

Sheffield boxing coach Grant Smith seems to think so.

Chantelle Cameron training at Steel City gym Pic courtesy of Mo Hussain

He took over the training of Chantelle Cameron, aged 33, in February and guided her to a win over France’s Elem Mekhaled, last weekend.

Her first victory under the new regime was rewarded with the WBC Interim World Super Lightweight belt, which might eventually be a forerunner to a third scrap with Taylor.

Steel City's Smith says the way Chantelle, from Northampton, went about the win was telling....and actually bridged the gap between males and females in the sport.

“She is a very good fighter,” he told TNT Sports.

Chantelle Cameron training at Steel City gym Pic courtesy of Mo Hussain

“All I wanted her to do was go out there with no pressure and do what she’s been doing in the gym. She looked a million dollars."

Referring to Mekhaled, who went 10 rounds with the Darnall-based fighter, Smith said: "She was taking some big shots. I take my hat off to her.

"Not many lasses would have took those shots.

"Some of them shots would have taken some men out.

"She’s a tough lass – that’s why she never gets stopped."

Chantelle, who will be looking for her 20th win in her next outing, is delighted with the quality of coaching and camaraderie within the diverse surroundings at Steel City.

She posted on Instagram: "Very grateful for those on my team...the team that goes above and beyond for me before during and after fight camps.

"It looks like it’s just one night of work and that’s it but a hell of a lot more goes into it behind the scenes and the build up.

"Little rest and chat with my manager and promoter and see what’s next for me this year."

The boxer has never fought professionally in Sheffield - so that might be an option for her promoter Frank Warren.

Meanwhile, Smith is now concentrating on his son Dalton's return to Sheffield Arena.

He competes with Spaniard Jon Fernandez for the vacant EBU European Super Lightweight title on September 28.

Dalton will be chasing his 17th win and 13th stoppage.