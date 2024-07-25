Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Two of Sheffield's highest-profile boxers could be topping the bills in separate shows in the city in September.

Dalton Smith - tipped to become another world champion from the city eventually - is already on the fight diary for September 28.

He trades blows with Spain's Jon Fernandez at Sheffield Arena, where the duo will compete for the European title at 140lbs.

That should have a deep Matchroom undercard and local fight fans will be hoping that unbeaten Rotherham fighter Junaid Bostan will be on it.

Shakiel Thompson homes in on a KO Pic courtesy of Connor McMain

Meanwhile, Sheffield promoter Izzy Asif is also planning to put on a home city show in that month.

He hasn't had an event at the impressive Park Community Arena since February, and is hoping to confirm a return there shortly.

In that last show, Handsworth's unbeaten middleweight Shakiel Thompson caught the eye and he could headline this time.

Asif may also bring in concussive Rotherham puncher Taz Nadeem on the card.

Promoter Issy Asif with Reece Mould Pic via GBM

"There is a good chance Shak could be in a title fight along with a packed out undercard, it is going to be one of the best shows we have done so far, we will make a real show of it, live on DAZN" said Asif.

"I will be glad to be back in Sheffield, my home patch."

The promoter has just signed Doncaster lightweight Reece Mould, a former English champion, who has 18 wins and two defeats on his record.

The 29-year-old lost a ten rounder on a split decision in Dublin in November and hasn't boxed since.

Asif said: "Reece lost in Ireland, although I thought he should have won, a lot of people did.

"This kid has a big Donny following and wants titles.

"His style is come-forward, he doesn't just sit there behind his jab."

The promoter has been working on an opponent but isn't naming him yet.

"Some people might be surprised at his opponent, Reece will be taking a proper challenge on, someone who could possibly beat him, but that is what he wants...to be in there with the best in the country.

"It'll be a good exciting fight."

Reece, who trains at Josh Warrington's stable in Leeds, is improving all the time, believes Asif.

"Josh says the best is yet to come with Reece and that suggests he is improving and showing things in the gym we haven't seen yet.

"He'll bring his A game on his next fight.

"Shortly, we will be looking for other names for him to fight, someone in the top five in Britain, potentially a British title, European or maybe on the international route, it depends who is available.