How Dave Allen and others have to pay their way in professional boxing

Not many people pay for the right to punch somebody in the face or worse still, get battered themselves.

But Dave Allen has been doing precisely that, recently.

One of the most instantly recognisable boxers in recent South Yorkshire sporting history, the heavyweight has been forking out of his own pocket to keep his momentum going in the sport.

He paid around £1,600 to ensure he could compete on a Dennis Hobson bill in Sheffield on July 13.

His commitment sheds light on what some people regard as a glamorous game.

The truth can be somewhat different. Not all fight fans will be aware of the financial sacrifices many boxers have to endure.

Allen, (23-6-2) has been in four-round action at Skate Central twice this year.

Both performances were against opponents with losing records, the last one, on July 13, Amine Boucetta, a Belgian-based Moroccan.

The outings had followed a stoppage loss to undefeated heavyweight Frazer Clarke on a Sky TV bill at Manchester Arena, Manchester 10 months ago.

That was his only set-back in a run of seven bouts.

Allen, a colourful character from Doncaster, was once the darling of Eddie Hearn's Matchroom.

The 6ft 3ins fighter has competed on big televised shows at the likes of Bramall Lane, Sheffield Arena, Paris, Leeds, the O2 in London.

Since then, the one-time wild-child of boxing has matured and has two children under two-years-old.

So with a family budget to watch over, he has to watch every penny.

However, his love for boxing - and the need to keep in shape - encourages him to keep climbing back into the ring...despite the financial drain.

After his points win over Boucetta, he explained: "You have to pay for the opponent, with ticket sales, but I didn't sell enough tickets.

"You have to make up the difference with your own money, really, or don't box.

"It is a fair bit of money but I am hoping to make it down the line if I get back into big fights."

Allen told The Star he has had to pay out: "A few times in my career...lots of fighters in small halls are doing it. That is just the business model of boxing, I guess.

"Most professional boxers have to do it at some point...it is part and parcel of the game."

Allen said he was enjoying the sweet science again because he had not been over-matched, and he'd been winning.

"I wouldn't pay unless I was enjoying it."

The heavyweight says that he will keep fighting "as long as I have got something left.

"And when I haven't, I'll stop."

Currently, he insists he is not motivated by the prospect of titles.

"I just want to be present in the moment and enjoy it. I take it one day at a time and enjoy life."

The 32-year-old, who was brought up in the Bawtry/Austerfield area where his father still lives, says he is in good shape both physically and mentally.

He was 21 and a half stone at one point but is now down to 18.

"I have still got a fair bit to lose."

There are no fights lined up: "I'm in no rush" said Allen, who trains/manages Conisbrough's Joe Hayden (14-0) and Stevy Levy (10-3) and two amateurs about to turn professional.