After being forced to miss the opening match of the new season through suspension, Ahmedhodzic was named in the starting eleven which beat Gary Rowett’s side thanks to first-half goals from Iliman Ndiaye and Sander Berge.

Together with John Egan and fellow new signing Ciaran Clark, the 23-year-old coped well with the aerial threat posed by the visitors from London. Crucially, given the importance United place on launching attacks from deep lying positions, Ahmedhodzic also quickly grasped his offensive responsibilities too.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

After Ndiaye had broken the deadlock, the former Malmo defender went close to scoring himself, producing a deft touch to round Charlie Cresswell only to fire past Bartosz Bialkowski’s far post.

“We didn’t make a big deal of it,” Heckingbottom replied, after being asked if he had spoken to Ahmedhodzic the game. “We had a bit of a word in the week but nothing major.

Anel Ahmedhodzic impressed both in defence and attack on his Sheffield United debut: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage

“He’s played Champions League football before coming here. He plays for his country. He knows what he’s doing.

“This is a big club with a big crowd in a big league, one of the toughest there is for me. But Anel knows what’s required. It’s not like he’s not been in these situations before.”

“I thought all of the back three were excellent out there,” Heckingbottom added. “There was a good balance and they’ll get better the more they work with each other as well.”

Sheffield United manager Paul Heckingbottom: Lexy Ilsley / Sportimage