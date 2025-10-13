Sheffield boxer’s lessons from American great Terence Crawford

Even veteran Sheffield boxing fans may not recognise the name Christopher Luteke.

And that's surprising given the fact that the Wybourn fighter has sparred with pound-for-pound American great Terence Crawford, been signed by promoter Frank Warren, and has earned praise as an all-round prospect from high-profile coach Mark Tibbs.

Christopher had a glittering amateur career and is now heading towards the professional game, hoping his stock will rise in his home area.

Recognition would be deserved.

The 28-year-old former Wybourn Primary and Sheffield Park Academy pupil had discovered boxing relatively late, at the age of 14.

Training at that time at the Steel City gym, he went on to become a five-time national champion and represent England. He won 60 of his 69 amateur fights.

His self-confidence inspired him to try his luck for a spot on Crawford's training camp - and astonishingly, the cheeky request came off.

The fighter who has won 18 different major world championships in five weight classes doesn't easily allow strangers into his circle.

Terence Crawford and Christopher Luteke

But Luteke explained: "I knew somebody in his camp, and asked them if I could go over. They asked for videos of me, and then they told me to come down, so I flew to Omaha.

"When I first met Terence we shook hands and I told him I was from the UK...where fighters like Amir Khan and Kell Brook came from.

"I said I was in the same city as Kell and he said: 'Man, I'll kick your ass too" (Crawford stopped the Sheffielder in four rounds in 2020.)

That first conversation, on a gym treadmill, broke the ice, and the pair trained, socialised, and played football and basketball together.

Christopher Luteke and coach Terence Crawford's coach Brian McIntyre

"He was always very competitive, always coming up with stupid competitions. I enjoyed it and learned so much from him."

Christopher recalls suggesting the pair should spar - for 12 rounds.

"My thought process was that even if I get beat up for 12 rounds, nobody could fault me because he is the best boxer ever," he said.

"He told me he would take me to the deep end!"

Callum Simpson and Christopher Luteke

The Sheffield man admitted he was "out of my depth, overwhelmed" in the early exchanges.

"He was so intelligent, two steps ahead of me. He knew what I was going to do before I did.

"By the last spar, I had got used to certain things he was doing, but never got near 50-50! Maybe 35-65.

"He told me: 'You're not bad.'

Christopher, who was born in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and arrived in the UK when he was around four years old, accepts his professional career has been slow to get off the ground, partly due to a wait for health documentation to be verified.

But he says his experiences with the Crawford camp left him feeling like: "I can take on the world.

"I hope some of the magic rubbed off, God willing.

"I think I am special. I just want the opportunity to prove it. I have learned so much from the journey, now it is time to get my head down."