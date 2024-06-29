Sheffield Wednesday set to announce new attacking signing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

It’s already been a busy summer for Sheffield Wednesday, and it doesn’t seem like they’re going to be slowing down.

The Owls have announced Ben Hamer, Max Lowe, Yan Valery and Svante Ingelsson as Danny Röhl looks to prepare the side for the 2024/25 Championship campaign, but there are also more incomings expected in the coming weeks.

It’s understood that the next one will be an attacking acquisition for the club, with Jamal Lowe having been spotted in Hillsborough as he undergoes a medical ahead of his switch as a free agent following his exit from AFC Bournemouth.

The 29-year-old has plenty of experience in the second tier of English football and spent the last 18 months on loan there with Queens Park Rangers and Swansea City – in 2023/24 he turned out 35 times for the Swans, grabbing 12 goals and assists along the way.

The Star is led to believe that an announcement over Lowe’s arrival at Hillsborough is now imminent, however it is unsure at this point when exactly he will be unveiled as Röhl’s latest signing for the club. He’s been spotted in Sheffield today.

Lowe is a Jamaican international having turned out for the first time for the Reggae Boyz back in 2021, however he isn’t in the current squad that is out in America taking part in this year’s Copa America.