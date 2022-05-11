The 33-year-old self-styled Gypsy King, whose wife Paris is from Doncaster, will make an appearance at the City Hall for a night of live entertainment and a sports auction on June 26.

In October last year, Fury delivered a thrilling 11-round knockout over American champion Deontay Wilder to retain his WBC heavyweight crown at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

And last month, Fury announced his intention to retire from professional boxing after defending his WBC heavyweight title with a victory over Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium.

LONDON, ENGLAND - APRIL 23: Tyson Fury celebrates victory after the WBC World Heavyweight Title Fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte at Wembley Stadium on April 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The win over Whyte extended his undefeated professional record to 33 fights, with 32 wins and a draw.

And now Fury, who lives in Morecambe, Lancashire with his wife and six children, will return to South Yorkshire to share his 'tough tales' and his redemption story all unscripted on stage.

The evening will also feature a mix of entertainment and a memorabilia auction.

South Yorkshire connections

His wife Paris grew up in a traveller family in Doncaster and the pair met at traveller gatherings before becoming an item.

The pair met again by chance at Paris' 16th birthday party and took up together, going to the cinema and ice skating every weekend.

They tied the knot at St Peter In Chains Catholic Church in Chequer Road in 2008. The wedding attracted 400 guests. It was followed by a reception at The Stables in High Melton.

Last week, Fury stunned shoppers as he casually strolled around Thorne, Doncaster, posing for selfies and signing autographs after reportedly dropping into a local barber shop for a quick trim.

In December 2015, the fighter was spotted in Doncaster’s B&M store doing some Christmas shopping.

The tickets to ‘An Evening with Tyson Fury’ will go on sale from Friday, May 13.

A number of VIP packages will be available for this event.

Package one is priced at £339.50 and includes a signed Tyson Fury glove, a photograph with Tyson Fury.

Package two costs £114.50 and includes a photograph with Tyson Fury and a seat in the stalls.

Package three is priced at £91.95 and includes a photograph with Tyson Fury and a seat in the circle.