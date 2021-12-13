Striker Antwoine became the Blades’ youngest-ever Premier League player in January when he made his debut aged 16 and 288 days and is currently furthering his footballing education on loan at National League North side Alfreton.

Meanwhile, Anthony continues his pursuit of a British title to fulfil a promise to his son in Sheffield on Friday.

"It’s a little competition in the family now,” said big brother and dad-of-three Anthony, aged 30.

“I’m happy for what he does within his career, I’m over the moon. I respect him for what he does but I’m one to set my own legacy."

Arbourthorne-born Antwoine, an England youth international, made a goalscoring start to life in the sixth tier of English football earlier this month.

"I believe boxing is a lot more difficult than professional football,” Anthony added.

Sheffield welterweight contender Anthony Tomlinson at his Manor Boxing Academy base.

"I love my brother to bits, but I told him if I turned over to football I would be a better footballer than him and he said the same to me about boxing. There’s that bit of banter there.

"I wish him great things, he’s unbelievable and the way everybody talks about him in Sheffield is unbelievable. I’m proud to be his brother.”

Alfreton Town’s club secretary, Andrew Raisin, said: "Antwoine did very well in his first game.

“He’s a young lad learning his trade and hopefully he goes on to better things.”

As for Anthony, who has used boxing to turn his life around, he learned a valuable lesson last time out when he surrendered his unbeaten professional record to experienced Mexican Dante Jordan.

“I’ll beat that kid nine times out of 10 but I threw it away,” he admitted.

"I didn’t listen to my corner. I had a lot of things going on in my personal life during fight week which made me see red.

”I should have pulled out but I got in there like a fighting man.

"I gained a lot of experience in the ring (against Jardon). This time it's going to be more measured. We’re not just going to rely on my power.