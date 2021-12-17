Tyson Fury sends message to Sheffield boxer he inspired to turn her life around

Bree Wright shed tears of joy when she heard a voice note from her hero on Thursday after he read about her journey from rock bottom to becoming a national amateur champion despite eight years out of the ring.

WBC heavyweight champion Fury, who is considered among the best pound-for-pound boxers on the planet, has spoken publicly about his past battles with depression, substance abuse, weight gain and subsequent suicidal thoughts.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Heavyweight champion Tyson Fury inspired a Sheffield boxer to turn her life around in just six months (photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images).

Bree also considered taking her own life in June and lost more than three stone on her way to being crowned national champion last weekend.

The 26-year-old from Beighton, who is best friends with Terri Harper, was inspired to make a comeback in boxing after reading about Fury’s story.

She tells The Star: “He’s my hero in life, it’s not just boxing, the geezer is unreal.

"I was buzzing, through the roof. I was crying, I was ecstatic.

Bree was crowned national champion at last weekend's England Boxing National Senior Development Championships after losing 21kg in weight.

"That man is my life. Every time I feel down I listen to what he says in his videos.”

Fury is currently in New York, according to his social media, but sent Bree his best wishes from America after reading about her story in The Star.

Doncaster heavyweight and Fury’s former sparring partner Dave Allen contacted him to share the article.

He told her: ‘Keep going and anything is possible’.

“It’s just unreal,” Bree adds.

"I never thought he would be able to see the story. He’s probably inspired so many other peoples lives as well. It’s probably nice for him to know he’s helped a person’s life.”

Sheffield-based boxing trainer Amer Khan knows ‘The Gypsy King’ personally and even sparred with him in Texas and Montreal after the pair met through Billy-Joe Saunders, who was previously based at the Ingle Gym.

Fury’s kind-hearted gesture comes as no surprise for him.

"He’s got class,” says Khan, a former professional fighter with a perfect 13-0 record.

"He won’t forget her name now. He’s one of those people where if you are in a room together he will remember everyone’s name and remember their identity.

"He’s very humble. With him coming out about his mental health problems he’s touched a lot of people.”