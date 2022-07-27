2022 Commonwealth Games Birmingham: These athletes all share same Sheffield Hallam University connection

Boxer Lewis Richardson is amongst a host of Sheffield Hallam University students and alumni set to compete at the Commonwealth Games, which open in Birmingham on July 28.

By David Kessen
Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 27th July 2022, 3:11 pm

Lewis is a 2022 European Championships boxing silver medallist and studies for a part-time master’s degree in sports business management at Hallam. He joins 13 other students and graduates from the University.

Read More

Read More
Commonwealth Games 2022: Former patient Fraser Lamb carries games baton at Sheff...

The list also includes: Jade O’Dowda, England, heptathlon; Anna McCauley, Northern Ireland, heptathlon; Kate O’Connor, Northern Ireland, heptathlon; Adam Hague, England, pole vault (graduate); Jay Lelliot, England, swimming – 200 butterfly and 200m backstroke; Joe Litchfield, England, swimming (graduate); Charlotte Moore, England, wheelchair basketball (graduate); Jude Hamer, Scotland , wheelchair basketball (graduate); Brendan Creed, England, hockey (graduate); Liam Ansell, England, hockey (graduate); Phil Roper, England, hockey (graduate); David Goodfield, England, hockey (graduate); Gareth Furlong, Wales, hockey (graduate).

Sign up to our daily newsletter

Boxer Lewis Richardson is amongst a host of Sheffield Hallam University students and alumni set to compete at the Commonwealth Games, which open in Birmingham tomorrow (July 28).

Lewis said: “I’m really excited for the upcoming Commonwealth Games – it's a real honour to represent my country at such a prestigious event, made even better with it being in England! I’m ready to make the nation, including all at Sheffield Hallam, proud!”

The student athletes are part of Sheffield Hallam’s Performance Athlete Support Programme.

That is a project which provides up to £3,000 of support to allow talented students to balance university life whilst achieving their sporting potential in their field.

MORE: Sheffield diving club trio to make Commonwealth Games debuts at Birmingham 2022

Jordan Butler, sport development performance co-ordinator at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We are really excited for this year's Commonwealth Games. It is fantastic to see so many of our current students and alumni representing the Home nations and flying the Team Hallam flag on a global scale. It is a great testament to our athletes’ hard work and determination to have reached the Games.

“It also shows the University’s dedication to supporting elite athletes with their dual careers and supporting them to reach their sporting goals. We are looking forward to seeing the Games begin and seeing what our students can achieve on one of the biggest stages – and hopefully we might some medals.”

The Commonwealth Games takes place every four years and involves athletes from the Commonwealth of Nations.

MORE: Commonwealth Games 2022: how to travel to the Birmingham games from Sheffield, how to access the arenas

Sheffield Hallam UniversityEnglandBirminghamNorthern Ireland