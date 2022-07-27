Lewis is a 2022 European Championships boxing silver medallist and studies for a part-time master’s degree in sports business management at Hallam. He joins 13 other students and graduates from the University.

The list also includes: Jade O’Dowda, England, heptathlon; Anna McCauley, Northern Ireland, heptathlon; Kate O’Connor, Northern Ireland, heptathlon; Adam Hague, England, pole vault (graduate); Jay Lelliot, England, swimming – 200 butterfly and 200m backstroke; Joe Litchfield, England, swimming (graduate); Charlotte Moore, England, wheelchair basketball (graduate); Jude Hamer, Scotland , wheelchair basketball (graduate); Brendan Creed, England, hockey (graduate); Liam Ansell, England, hockey (graduate); Phil Roper, England, hockey (graduate); David Goodfield, England, hockey (graduate); Gareth Furlong, Wales, hockey (graduate).

Boxer Lewis Richardson is amongst a host of Sheffield Hallam University students and alumni set to compete at the Commonwealth Games, which open in Birmingham tomorrow (July 28).

Lewis said: “I’m really excited for the upcoming Commonwealth Games – it's a real honour to represent my country at such a prestigious event, made even better with it being in England! I’m ready to make the nation, including all at Sheffield Hallam, proud!”

The student athletes are part of Sheffield Hallam’s Performance Athlete Support Programme.

That is a project which provides up to £3,000 of support to allow talented students to balance university life whilst achieving their sporting potential in their field.

Jordan Butler, sport development performance co-ordinator at Sheffield Hallam University, said: “We are really excited for this year's Commonwealth Games. It is fantastic to see so many of our current students and alumni representing the Home nations and flying the Team Hallam flag on a global scale. It is a great testament to our athletes’ hard work and determination to have reached the Games.

“It also shows the University’s dedication to supporting elite athletes with their dual careers and supporting them to reach their sporting goals. We are looking forward to seeing the Games begin and seeing what our students can achieve on one of the biggest stages – and hopefully we might some medals.”