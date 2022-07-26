The Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham is set to begin in just over three days. With Team England competing with a 400 strong troupe , there is bound to be something to watch for everyone.

The games will take place on 13 different arenas and stadiums around the Birmingham area including Wolverhampton, Coventry and Warwick.

With a summer dominated by train strikes and travel disruptions, many of you travelling from Sheffield might have concerns about getting to and from the Commonwealth Games. We have made a guide on how to best travel to the competition in Birmingham, and how to access all of the arenas and stadiums hosting the different games, so that you can enjoy the games with as little disruption as possible.

What’s the easiest way to travel from Sheffield to Birmingham to watch the Commonwealth Games 2022?

All eyes will be on Birmingham for the coming two weeks, but for those of you who have tickets to see the games live, here is the easiest way to travel from Sheffield to Birmingham and how to access the stadiums around the city.

For travel to and from the City, Birmingham 2022 recommends travelling by coach, using National Express .

Coaches from Sheffield Coach Station will take you directly to Birmingham Coach Station as well as Coventry Pool Meadow Bus Station with a travel time of around two to three hours direct. Coaches are available every day and they offer several trips a day throughout the game days.

There are alternative ways of travel available, like train and car. But as England is currently seeing train strikes around the country, it is worth keeping up to date on the latest strikes and cancellations to make sure your travel doesn’t get interrupted.

How do I travel to and between the different stadiums for the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022?

The Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022 will be hosted across thirteen arenas and stadiums in and around Birmingham. With only three of the arenas outside the Midlands Network area, travel between stadiums will be fairly easy.

Ticket holders will have access to public transport on the day of your games, and it is recommended to use this opportunity to travel to your specific arena. For those with tickets to any of the three arenas outside the network area, travel to these locations are also included in your ticket.

The three arenas outside of the network area are:

Cannock Chase

Can be reached using the Avanti Westcoast Services , London Northwestern rail services in the West Midlands zone and Stafford.

Myton Fields, Warwick

Victoria Park, Royal Leamington Spa