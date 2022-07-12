And today, Fraser Lamb, now aged 30, made a triumphant return to the hospital, carrying the baton for the 2020 Birmingham Commonwealth Games’ baton relay.

Fraser, now living in Bawtry, Doncaster, carried the baton into the hospital this morning, one of two stops it made in Sheffield, the other being at the English Institute of Sport, to cheers from staff and patients gathered at the Clarkson Street entrance.

Eighteen years ago, Sheffield Children’s Hospital saved his life. And today, Fraser Lamb, now aged 30, made a triumphant return to the hospital, carrying the baton for the 2020 Birmingham Commonwealth Games’ baton relay. Fraser is pictured with patients and the baton in one of the hospital's gardens.

The baton carries inside a message from the Queen, and has been taken on a relay through 72 nations, since starting its journey in Cyprus in October last year.

Fraser was born with spina bifida, and was immediately treated at the children’s hospital, returning many times, including for life saving surgery in 2004. Last year he raised thousands of pounds for the hospital with his Roll on 2021 fundraiser, which saw him push his wheelchair 2,021 miles.

He said: “I was nominated by a family friend and the reason I was nominated was because I did a challenge of pushing my wheelchair 2,021 miles in 2021 to raise money for Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“As a child I was a patient at the hospital on a few occasions and I just wanted to give something back.

“It was quite surreal. I'm not sure how to describe how it felt – I’m very proud.”

He said he would be following the games closely – he said he felt it would be bad of him not to, having played his role in the relay.

Patient Grace Greenwood, receiving treatment for leukaemia, watched the relay, and posed for pictures with Fraser and the baton. She said she did not know much about the games, but planned to read up on it. Mum Abbi said it had been a nice surprise to come down and see the relay.

Eleanor Goodrum, left and Chloe Playle, at the Commonweath Games baton relay at Sheffield Children's Hospital

Mum Eleanor Goodrum and daughter Chloe Playle were at the hospital after Chloe was diagnosed with Crohn's disease.

Chloe said she enjoyed seeing the baton arrive, and would find out more about the games it is part of.

Her mum added: “It’s been lovely – a bit of history for the kids.

Ruth Brown, chief executive of Sheffield Children's NHS Foundation Trust, said Fraser had done a great job representing them and made Sheffield proud.