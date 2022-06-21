Sheffield diving club trio to make Commonwealth Games debuts at Birmingham 2022

Jordan Houlden, Yasmin Harper and Lucy Hawkins, who all train at Ponds Forge, will make their Games debut in the brand-new Sandwell Aquatics Centre from August 4 to 8.

Jordan, aged 23, and Yasmin, 21, will represent England in the Men’s and Women’s 1m and 3m Individual events respectively, while Lucy, 22, will compete for Wales in the Women’s 10m Platform Individual event and 10m Synchro with diving partner Ruby Thorne.

Nikki Smith, who runs Sheffield Diving alongside her partner and the club’s head coach Tom Owens, said: “It’s amazing. It’s been quite a tough journey back after Covid but to have them represent their countries in a home Games is fantastic.

"It just really showcases the hard work and dedication over the last few years.”

Sheffield Diving was forced to relocate to Scotland last year when Ponds Forge remained closed post-lockdown, which left some of its elite divers, including Jordan, unable to commit to training.

Nikki has also been selected for this summer’s Games as a technical official for the diving events alongside another member of the club, Amanda Newton.

Meanwhile, Tom has been called up as a coach after performing the same role on the Gold Coast in 2018.

He is currently in London helping prepare Jordan and Yasmin for the World Aquatics Championships in Budapest, Hungary, where they will compete in the 1m and 3m events.

Clare Cryan, who is also a member of Sheffield Diving, will represent Ireland in the 1m and 3m Individual at the same event.

“It’s going to be pretty special and lots of children from the club have got tickets,” Nikki said of Birmingham 2022.

"It’s great that they are going to be able to go and watch their heroes at a Commonwealth Games. I went to my first one in Manchester in 2002 and it was so inspiring.

"It’s really going to be inspiring for a lot of the younger ones that see Yasmin, Jordan and Lucy train on a daily basis.”