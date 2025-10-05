A property expert has urged people trying to sell their home to “focus on strengthening its appeal” if neighbours are flying England flags.

Jack Malnick, managing director of Sell House Fast, said people don’t have a legal right to force a neighbour to take down flags, except in a few rare circumstances.

And sellers should make their home as “welcoming as possible” with clean and tidy outdoor spaces to draw attention away from the flags.

Sheffield City Council removed England flags from lampposts. | Kerrie Beddows

Mr Malnick was responding to a Times reader worried buyers drawing “certain conclusions” about a neighbourhood flying England flags.

The practice has become popular among people motivated by pride and patriotism.

But others have said it feels provocative at a time when tensions are running high across England over the issue of immigration.

Last month, Sheffield City Council revealed it had taken down three England flags on lampposts.

Mr Malnick wrote: “Unfortunately for you, you don’t have a legal right to force your neighbour to take down the flags just because you think they may affect your house sale.

“In some rare circumstances, however, there may be some planning rules and bylaws that you can fall back on.

“Some flags will require permission if they’re oversized, contain advertising or are in conservation areas.

“If the flags obstruct light, create noise (flapping/banging), or present a hazard (eg the risk of falling poles), there may be a basis for complaint.

“And some leasehold properties may be subject to a restrictive covenant, which can limit what your neighbour can display — but for most freehold homes there are few restrictions.

“Check with your council’s planning department to confirm whether the flags are in breach of any rules.

“Ultimately, you cannot control whether your neighbour chooses to fly a flag outside their home, but you can take steps to minimise the impact it could have on potential buyers.”