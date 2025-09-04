Council workers have removed three flags from lampposts in the city as national controversy continues around placing flags on public property.

A national discussion has been held in recent weeks following the appearance of numerous Great Britain and England flags on public property in communities across the country.

It has been marked with similar attempts to paint St George’s Cross on the likes of mini roundabouts, zebra crossings and other pieces of infrastructure.

Supporters of the movement have said it is a way to show patriotic pride, with some South Yorkshire politicians describing them as symbols of ‘unity, pride and community spirit’.

It has also been noted how the presence of these flags can help enhance the atmosphere, culture and appearance of communities.

Others however are concerned over how these national symbols are being used to intimidate minority groups.

Sheffield City Council have confirmed that three flags have been removed from street lights amidst a growing national movement. | Kerrie Beddows

Incidents of takeaways, personal cars and even war memorials being vandalised have been reported across the country, involving flags being spray painted onto surfaces.

Meanwhile, Hope Not Hate have reported that one of the masterminds behind the movement is Andrew Currien (AKA Andy Saxon), who has links to the English Defence League (EDL) and Britain First.

Sheffield City Council has now revealed to The Star that its partners have only removed a handful of the recently installed flags, though during routine maintenance it is likely more of these placed on public property will also be brought down.

Amey, who manage the city-wide highway maintenance programme Streets Ahead, have removed only three flags between August 26 and September 1 - two from street lights and one from a traffic signal.

Two flag stickers have also been removed on traffic signal push buttons.

The council did clarify that other organisation, like National Highways, may also be involved in removing flags as part of its work, though this is not associated with the local authority.

Regulations prohibit the use of public infrastructure or ‘street furniture’ from being used to display signage without approval from the highway authority.

A spokesperson for the council said: “Sheffield City Council welcomes people flying flags on private property and recognise there are many reasons to fly flags such as a celebration of community, national pride and our many sporting events.

“However, unauthorised items will be removed from public property in due course as part of routine maintenance. Any unauthorised items which pose a safety risk will be removed as a priority.

“Should any flags need to be removed they will be retained and stored in a safe location.”